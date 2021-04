Morning Rounds: Investing in Zika fight, rise in diabetes The White House budget director announced this week more than half a billion dollars is being rushed into a battle against the Zika virus. CBS News chief medical correspondent Dr. Jon LaPook reports on how that money could be spent. Also, Dr. LaPook and CBS News medical contributor Dr. Holly Phillips join "CBS This Morning: Saturday" to discuss a new World Health Organization study that finds that diabetes is on the rise in the U.S.