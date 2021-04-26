Morell and Dickerson on unverified intel claims on Russia, Trump Michael Morell, former CIA acting director and deputy director who supported Hillary Clinton for president, joins "CBS This Morning" from Washington to discuss the unverified intelligence claims that Russia gathered potentially compromising information on President-elect Donald Trump. Also, CBS News political director and "Face the Nation" moderator John Dickerson weighs in on Mr. Trump's ongoing battle with the U.S. intelligence community.