Live

Watch CBSN Live

More hacked Clinton campaign emails posted online

Hillary Clinton is facing more controversy following the leak of a third batch of emails hacked from campaign chairman John Podesta's account. CBS News senior political editor Steve Chaggaris and Republican strategist Rick Davis join CBSN with more.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.