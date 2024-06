More companies are posting fake job listings. Here's how to spot them. As many as 4 in 10 companies say they have posted a job listing this year that doesn't exist, while 3 in 10 say they're currently advertising for a role that isn't real, according to a May survey of over 600 hiring managers from the career site Resume Builder. Tim Paradis, future-of-work correspondent for Business Insider, joins CBS News to explain why some companies are doing this, and how you can spot the fake postings.