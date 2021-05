"Monterey Pop" 50th anniversary re-release Filmmaker D.A. Pennebaker captured the 1967 Monterey International Pop Festival, featuring such immortal acts as Janis Joplin and Jimi Hendrix, in a landmark documentary, "Monterey Pop." Now, 50 years after the "Summer of Love" music celebration, the recently-restored film is being re-released in theatres. Don't miss Anthony Mason's report on a legendary music event and film on "Sunday Morning" June 18.