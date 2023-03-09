Mitch McConnell Hospitalized
Norfolk Southern CEO Alan Shaw vows to "make it right" in East Palestine
Mexican drug cartel purportedly apologizes for deaths of kidnapped Americans
Alex Murdaugh to appeal his murder convictions
McConnell suffered concussion in fall, will remain hospitalized for several days
Several killed in shooting at Jehovah's Witness hall in Germany, police say
Former Ohio House speaker convicted in $60 million bribery scheme
6-year-old who shot teacher in Virginia will not face charges, according to prosecutor
Tennessee governor signs bill to cut Nashville council in half
Girl who went missing from a mall in 2018 found in Mexico
What's behind the latest unemployment data?
New weekly jobless claims rose to the highest numbers in five months, and the February numbers are due out Friday. CBS News' Jim Axelrod and Nikki Battiste are joined by Daniel Altman, chief economist for the flexible job platform Instawork.
