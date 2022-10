MoneyWatch: State of the job market; Peloton announces new round of layoffs 219,000 Americans filed for unemployment benefits this week, but layoffs remain historically low. Meanwhile, Peloton announced another round of layoffs as the company struggles to grow. CBS News' Lana Zak and Errol Barnett speak with John Leer, chief economist at Morning Consult, on what all this says about the economy and the labor market.