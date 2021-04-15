Live

Watch CBSN Live

Molenbeek: Brussels' terrorism hotbed

A section of Brussels called Molenbeek has become a breeding ground for ISIS. Several of the Paris attackers were from there, including the suspect arrested just last week. CBSN's Vladimir Duthiers recently traveled to the area to learn more.
