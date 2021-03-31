Live

Watch CBSN Live

MLB to increase game speed

It’s no secret that baseball games can be slow-paced, so the MLB is changing some rules to speed things up. Co-Host of CBS Sports Radio’s “Tiki and Tierney With Tiki Barber” Brandon Tierney, joins “CBS This Morning: Saturday” to tell us more.
