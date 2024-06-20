MLB to honor Willie Mays, Negro Leagues in special game at Alabama's Rickwood Field Major League Baseball's St. Louis Cardinals and San Francisco Giants will pay homage to Willie Mays and baseball's Negro Leagues Thursday night with a game at Alabama's Rickwood Field, the oldest ballpark in America still in use and the former home of the Negro League Birmingham Black Barons. Mays, an Alabama native, played for the Black Barons in 1948. CBS News chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett has more on the significance of the game, coincidentally being played just a few days after Mays' death.