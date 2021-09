MLB moves bat production company from United States to China When Major League Baseball hosted its "Field of Dreams" game in Iowa in August, it was a celebration of small-town America. But less than 100 miles away, a small town is worrying that its local economy, that's centered around baseball, is getting shut out. Kris Van Cleave traveled to Caledonia, Minnesota, where a factory partially owned by MLB is closing up shop and shipping jobs overseas.