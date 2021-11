Mitch Albom on new novel, keeping his Haiti orphanage safe Best-selling author Mitch Albom is out with a new novel Tuesday called "The Stranger in the Lifeboat." He discusses the inspiration behind the story and how his own experience with loss helped shape one of the characters. Plus, Albom, who has run an orphanage in Haiti since 2010, shares why he continues to travel to the country every month despite the risks.