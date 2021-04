Misty Copeland on "Ballerina Body," mental strength Misty Copeland is one of the world's most recognized ballerinas. She made history as the first female black principal ballerina at the American Ballet Theatre. Copeland joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss her new book, "Ballerina Body: Dancing and Eating your way to a Leaner, Stronger, and more Graceful You," which shares her secrets to reshaping your body and being strong from the inside out.