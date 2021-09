Misty Copeland and the Boys & Girls Clubs of America's 2021 Youth of the Year winner The Boys and Girls Clubs of America announced their 2021 Youth of the Year winner. The group's ambassador, Misty Copeland, principal ballerina at American Ballet Theatre, and Youth of the Year winner Brianna P. joined CBSN's Tanya Rivero to talk about the impact the organization has had on their lives.