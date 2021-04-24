Live

Minnesota ISIS recruiters sentenced

A federal judge in Minnesota sentenced three men Monday who were part of a terror cell that recruited Somali-Americans to fight for ISIS in Syria. "60 Minutes" profiled one of the men recently. Jamie Yuccas has more.
