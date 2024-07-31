Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz among top contenders for Harris' VP pick Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz last week laid out a new line of criticism against the Republican ticket that has since become one of the most prominent messages of the Democratic Party: That the GOP is just weird. Sources tell CBS News that Walz is one of five Democrats who have emerged as the top contenders to become Vice President Kamala Harris' running mate. CBS News campaign reporter Katrina Kaufman is in St. Paul, Minnesota, with more on the potential candidacy of Gov. Walz.