Minneapolis to vote on "defund the police" More than a year after the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, voters there are gearing up to decide whether to pass an amendment that would drastically overhaul the city's police department. As Politico's Maya King reports, it's pitting some Democrats against one another. She joins "Red and Blue" host Tanya Rivero with the details, as well as the latest on Mayor Jacob Frey's reelection campaign.