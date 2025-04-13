Minneapolis Fed president Neel Kashkari says tariffs can cause "serious situation" for economy The Trump administration's tariff standoff has caused economists to put the odds of a recession at around 50%. Neel Kashkari, the president of the Minneapolis Federal Reserve, tells "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" that it can cause a "serious situation if everybody gets nervous at the same time, businesses and consumers, and they all pull back at the same time that can lead to an economic downturn just by itself."