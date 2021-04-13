Live

Watch CBSN Live

Militia leader Ammon Bundy, others arrested

Ammon Bundy, the leader of an armed militia that occupied a national wildlife refuge in Oregon for more than three weeks, has been arrested, along with several of his followers. Contessa Brewer has the details.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.