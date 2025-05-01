Mike Waltz leaving post as Trump's national security adviser | Special Report Mike Waltz, President Trump's national security adviser, is leaving his position at the White House alongside his deputy, Alex Wong, CBS News confirms. This comes after Waltz battled scrutiny over his role in the Signal texting controversy, when he mistakenly added The Atlantic's Jeffrey Goldberg to a text chain among senior Trump officials where sensitive military information was being discussed. Tony Dokoupil anchored CBS News' special report.