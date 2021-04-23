Live

Mike Pence's plane skids off New York runway

Vice presidential nominee Mike Pence was on his plane when it skidded off the runway at LaGuardia Airport in New York City Thursday night. CBS News' Don Dahler has the latest from the scene of the accident.
