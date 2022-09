Texas sends migrants north by bus; U.S. ends a program for at-risk Afghans Dozens of migrants have arrived in Chicago by bus from Texas as part of an ongoing policy by Texas Gov. Greg Abbot to send migrants to cities including New York and Washington, D.C. CBS News immigration reporter Camilo Montoya-Galvez joins Scott MacFarlane on "Red and Blue" with more on that plus the end to a special immigration process for at-risk Afghans.