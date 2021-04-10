Live

Watch CBSN Live

Migrant boat capsizes off the coast of Greece

More than 200 migrants were rescued Wednesday after the wooden boat they were riding in capsized off the coast of Greece. Sadly, not all were saved. Thirty are reported missing while at least eight drowned. Barry Petersen reports with more.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.