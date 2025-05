Michigan secretary of state talks new book on fighting Trump's bid to overturn 2020 election A new book by Michigan's top election official reveals intimate details of how she contended with, and was personally impacted by, President Trump's efforts to overturn his 2020 loss to former President Joe Biden. Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson joins "America Decides" to discuss her new book, "The Purposeful Warrior," and her 2026 gubernatorial bid.