Michigan school shooter's mother Jennifer Crumbley to face cross-examination Jennifer Crumbley, whose son murdered four students at a Michigan high school in 2021, took the stand for the first time Thursday in her own trial, saying she didn't think her son needed mental health counseling despite a warning from the school on the day of his deadly rampage. Friday, she's expected back on the stand to face cross examination. CBS News correspondent Lilia Luciano is in Pontiac, Michigan, covering the trial.