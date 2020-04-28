Michigan, Louisiana families share stories of COVID-19 loss A Michigan family lost three members across two generations to the coronavirus. Minnie Head, died along with two of her daughters, just two weeks apart. All three attended the same church. In Louisiana, a 39-year-old married father of two, Keenan Duffy, died on April 14, having battled the virus after he also took his mother to the same hospital when she contracted the virus -- though it is unknown where he contracted it himself. David Begnaud hears from members of the two families about their loved ones' stories.