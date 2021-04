Michelin Guide gives coveted stars to D.C. restuarants Washington, D.C., is not typically known as a destination for fine dining, but that's about to change. Michelin inspectors visited hundreds of restaurants across the nation's capital, but just 107 will be listed in the city's first Michelin Guide. Jan Crawford sat down with Michelin's top U.S. inspector to find out what goes into the process of being selected for the "holy grail" red book.