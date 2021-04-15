Live

Watch CBSN Live

Merrick Garland’s Supreme Court nomination

CBS News’ chief legal correspondent, Jan Crawford, and former Bush judicial nominee Miguel Estrada discuss President Barack Obama’s recent Supreme Court selection, Merrick Garland, and the Senate’s refusal to hold confirmation hearings.
