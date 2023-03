Men's NCAA tournament continues with Sweet 16 match-ups The men's NCAA basketball tournament continues with Sweet 16 match-ups tipping off Thursday. Gonzaga will face off against UCLA in a rematch of their 2021 tournament thriller. The Washington Post sports reporter Matt Bonesteel joined CBS News' Vladimir Duthiers and Anne-Marie Green to discuss that plus Princeton's magical run so far and why South Carolina women's basketball is the team to beat.