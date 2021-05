Melissa Leo on comedy series "I'm Dying Up Here" Oscar-winning actress Melissa Leo stars in the new Showtime series, "I'm Dying Up Here," based on the Los Angeles comedy scene in the 1970s. Jim Carrey, who got his start back then, is the executive producer. Leo joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss her role as Goldie, the owner of a famed comedy club that makes or breaks young stand-up comics.