Meet the "grandfluencers" After Diane Shiffer retired from working as an educator and social worker, she took on a new calling: as a social media "grandfluencer." Known on TikTok as YourChubbyVintageNana, she now has nearly two million followers across platforms, as she goes all-in on "the Nana vibe." Correspondent Faith Salie talks with Shiffer, and with Barbara Costello, of Brunch With Babs, both part of a growing number of older content creators who are finding audiences and post-retirement careers in social media. [Originally broadcast April 13, 2025.]