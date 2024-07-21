Watch CBS News

Meet 90-year-old track star Florence Meiler

One Olympic sport that has not been open to women is the 10-event decathlon, whose winner is crowned "world's greatest athlete." (Women instead compete in the seven-event heptathlon.) But there are women athletes, young and older, who would like to see that changed. "Sunday Morning" senior contributor Ted Koppel meets Florence Meiler, a 90-year-old track star training for the USA Masters Combined Events Championship in Charlottesville, Va.; and with Lauren Kuntz and Sophie Knudson, decathletes who are part of a growing movement to overcome the one hurdle that keeps women from competing in the decathlon in international competition.
