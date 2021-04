Medical breakthroughs to watch for in 2016 The top health stories in 2015 included rising drug prices, the first genetically-modified salmon, the first sex drug for women and processed meat declared a cause of cancer. Now, we’re looking at the most promising medical advances in the new year. From gene editing technology CRISPR to elephants helping to fight cancer, Dr. David Agus joins “CBS This Morning” to make predictions for 2016.