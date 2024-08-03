Watch CBS News

Maui wildfire victims reach $4 billion settlement

Hawaiian officials announced late Friday that a $4 billion settlement had been reached to compensate victims of the Maui wildfires that burned in August 2023, including the Lahaina fire which killed more than 100 people.
