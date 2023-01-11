Watch CBS News

Massive fire erupts at Illinois chemical plant

A massive fire has been put out at a chemical plant in La Salle, Illinois. The fire burned for more than five hours. No one was hurt, but police said the fire released a green chemical, and warned people not to touch it.
