Live

Watch CBSN Live

Massive apartment complex fire in Arizona

On Saturday night in Gilbert, Arizona, an apartment complex that was under construction set fire. The exposed wood from the 17 buildings burned fast as 25 mph wind gusts spread the flames to neighboring homes. Jericka Duncan has more.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.