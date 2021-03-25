Live

Mary-Louise Parker to pen memoir

Actress Mary-Louise Parker is writing a memoir about men in her life, which will be told in a series of letters. Also, the supernatural thriller "Annabelle" opens Friday. Suzanne Marques reports on the day's top entertainment headlines.
