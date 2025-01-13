Watch CBS News

Marking 15 years since the 2010 Haiti earthquake

It's been 15 years since a 7.0 magnitude earthquake shook Haiti, killing hundreds of thousands of people. Jonathan Katz, writer for The Racket, joined CBS News to discuss the quake and what the country's been through since then.
