Markets reel despite government efforts to calm turmoil Investors are in for another wild ride on global stock markets. China's Shanghai Composite finished down again, more than one percent, but Tokyo's Nikkei index picked up three percent. Meanwhile, the Dow surged higher Tuesday after China cut interest rates. But the optimism faded and the index closed down 205 points, more than one percent. It marked the sixth straight day of losses, totaling 11 percent. CBS News senior business correspondent Anthony Mason explains the impact.