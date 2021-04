Mark Zuckerberg outlines Facebook's 10-year plan At Facebook's F8 developer's conference, CEO Mark Zuckerberg blasted what he called “fearful voices” who want to limit trade and build walls -- a barely-veiled attack on GOP presidential candidate Donald Trump. He also unveiled the company's ambitious roadmap for the next decade with goals of developing artificial intelligence, advancing virtual reality and increasing connectivity through drone-delivered Internet service. John Blackstone reports.