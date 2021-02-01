Marjorie Taylor Greene allegedly says she doesn't believe conspiracy about school shootings Linda Beigel Schulman, who lost her son, teacher Scott Beigel, in the Parkland, Florida, high school shooting in 2018, says Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene told her she doesn't believe major school shootings were staged, but refuses to say so in public. The Georgia Republican has been strongly criticized for spreading conspiracy theories. Some of the backlash is over now-deleted comments she made on Facebook in 2018, supporting a claim that the Parkland massacre was a "false flag" event that didn't really happen.