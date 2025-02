Marco Rubio meets with Panama's president amid President Trump's demands over Panama Canal U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio met with Panama's president Sunday and warned the increased presence of Chinese companies and interests along the Panama Canal is "a threat" and the U.S. could take "measures necessary to protect its rights" unless changes are made. It comes as President Trump has demanded more control over the Panama Canal. CBS News' Ed O'Keefe has more.