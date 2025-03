Marco Rubio announces 83% of USAID programs terminated Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Monday announced the cancellation of 83% of USAID programs. Rubio said the remaining programs will be run under the State Department and thanked Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency for its assistance in cutting costs. Sam Vinograd, CBS News national security contributor, and Raj Kumar, president and editor-in-chief of Devex, join to assess the impact on U.S. assistance worldwide.