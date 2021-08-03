Marathoner Aliphine Tuliamuk helps change the game for mothers competing in Tokyo Olympics At least a dozen athletes representing Team USA at this year's Tokyo Olympics are also mothers. From Alex Morgan to Allyson Felix, women competing at the highest levels while also having children is becoming more common. But the sports world hasn't always made it easy for women who want to be moms and champions. Janet Shamlian introduces us to a marathoner and new mother, Aliphine Tuliamuk. She helped push for a big change at this year's games.