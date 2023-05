Man's death after being put in a chokehold on a New York City subway deemed a homicide The death of a man reportedly put in a chokehold by another passenger on a New York City subway has been deemed a homicide. Police spoke with the 24-year-old Marine veteran witnesses say initiated the choke but he was not arrested. CBS News anchors Lana Zak and Errol Barnett spoke with Greg Donaldson, an associate professor at John Jay College of Criminal Justice, about why the man was let go.