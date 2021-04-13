Live

WorldView: Manhunt underway after Paris hospital shooting; Japan approves releasing nuclear facility wastewater into the ocean

French police are searching for a man who shot and killed a 33-year-old outside a hospital. Meanwhile, officials in Japan have approved releasing Fukushima nuclear plant wastewater into the ocean. And Taiwan reported a record number of Chinese military jets in their airspace. CBS News foreign correspondent Ian Lee joins CBSN AM" to discuss these and other international headlines.
