Man wrongfully convicted of murder reflects on fight for freedom after decades in jail Christopher Dunn, who spent more than 30 years in jail after being wrongly convicted of murder, is talking about his journey and release from prison. Dunn was convicted of a 1990 murder of a teen. The only evidence against him was the testimony of two children, 12 and 14, who claimed they saw Dunn shoot Rogers, but later recanted their statements saying they were coerced by police.