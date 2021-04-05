Live

Man makes playable record out of a flour tortilla

Nick Dietz compiles some of the latest and greatest viral videos, including a guy who uses a laser cutter to make an edible LP and a wingsuit BASE jumper rocketing through a 6.5-foot mountain gap. To see these videos in their entirety, click HERE.
