Man accused of pretending to be an Uber driver

Police in Texas are looking for a man who posed as an Uber driver, and tried to fondle a college student. "48 Hours" Crimesider's Graham Kates joins CBSN with more on the investigation; and safety issues surrounding the ride-sharing app.
