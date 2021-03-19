Live

Major measles outbreak in Orange County, Calif.

In California, the Orange County Health Department held an emergency meeting to discuss ways to handle a major outbreak of measles. KCAL 9's Stacey Butler reports on the surprising resurgence of the disease and what's being done to stop it.
